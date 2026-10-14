UN revives Durban Declaration despite history of antisemitism and anti-Israel hostility

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

The UN General Assembly voted 95–5 to reaffirm the controversial Durban Declaration, 25 years after the original anti-racism conference was marred by antisemitic propaganda, anti-Israel hostility, and harassment of Jewish participants.

Israel, Canada, Australia, Argentina, and Micronesia opposed the resolution, while 37 countries abstained, including Britain, Germany, and Italy. The 2001 conference saw the distribution of The Protocols of the Elders of Zion and Nazi imagery, prompting Israel and the United States to walk out.

“The Durban Conference was supposed to combat racism, but instead became a platform for antisemitism and hatred of Israel,” Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon declared. He accused the UN of attempting to legitimize that legacy under the banner of fighting racism.