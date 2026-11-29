Election campaign posters in Tel Aviv, ahead of the Israeli general elections. October 25, 2026. (Photo by Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

No further negotiations are scheduled following a two-hour meeting between Netanyahu and Eisenkot, who appears determined to form a government without Likud.

By World Israel News Staff

The prospect of a national unity government appeared all but dead Sunday after a two-hour meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot ended without a breakthrough, despite Netanyahu’s dramatic offer to relinquish the first turn as prime minister under a rotation agreement.

The meeting, held at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, began with a security briefing before turning to political negotiations. Former Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer also participated in the political discussions.

In a joint statement, Likud and Yashar described the meeting as taking place in a businesslike atmosphere but acknowledged that significant differences remained between the sides.

According to Israeli media reports, no further meetings are scheduled between the negotiating teams.

Eisenkot made clear that he remains committed to his political partners in the anti-Netanyahu bloc and that Likud and its allies could join his government only after its formation, provided they accept its guiding principles.

Senior Likud officials accused Eisenkot of having no genuine interest in forming a national unity government, charging that he was instead determined to establish a government dependent on parties they described as supporters of terrorism.

Netanyahu’s dramatic concession

On Saturday night, Netanyahu announced that he was prepared to allow Eisenkot to serve first as prime minister, despite Likud having emerged as the largest party in the October 27 election.

Netanyahu explained that the existential threats facing Israel justified setting aside his demand to lead the government first.

He also warned against establishing a minority government dependent on the Arab parties, which together control 19 Knesset seats.

However, according to Ynet, Netanyahu sought to remain prime minister for an initial period to oversee a potential military operation involving Iran, a condition Eisenkot rejected.

Eisenkot also accused Netanyahu of failing to respond to a detailed compromise proposal submitted through a secret negotiating channel on November 15.

Opposition to unity within Eisenkot’s bloc

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed Netanyahu’s offer, although he questioned whether the prime minister was sincere.

Bennett’s political partner, former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, was considerably more hostile, describing Netanyahu’s proposal as “another transparent con by a serial fraudster who has cheated every partner and broken every agreement.”

Lapid insisted that Eisenkot must first establish a government without Netanyahu before considering bringing Likud into the coalition.

Democrats chairman Yair Golan and Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen also rejected Netanyahu’s initiative.

Eisenkot races to form a government

With unity talks apparently exhausted, Eisenkot is accelerating negotiations with Bennett’s B’Yachad party and representatives of United Torah Judaism.

Eisenkot has already signed coalition agreements with the Democrats and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu. Together with Bennett’s party, the four factions control just 48 of the Knesset’s 120 seats.

The possibility of establishing a government with the participation or parliamentary support of both haredi and Arab parties remains under consideration.

However, negotiations with United Torah Judaism on Sunday night ended without an agreement, with the contentious issue of haredi military conscription remaining a major obstacle.

Meanwhile, Yashar faction chairman Roy Folkman instructed lawmakers from Eisenkot’s prospective coalition partners, as well as both Arab parties, to avoid overseas travel and ensure their availability for parliamentary votes through December 7, signaling preparations for the possible swearing-in of a new government.

Eisenkot’s mandate to form a government expires on December 6, although he may request a two-week extension from President Isaac Herzog.

Despite the considerable obstacles that remain, Eisenkot appears determined to bring Netanyahu’s tenure as prime minister to an end, with the prospects of a national unity government now virtually nonexistent.