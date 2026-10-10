WATCH: Wisconsin congressional candidate arrested after antisemitic tirade October 10, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-wisconsin-congressional-candidate-arrested-after-antisemitic-tirade/ Email Print Police arrested Wisconsin Green Party congressional candidate Matthew Arndt after he confronted a Jewish Israeli driver flying an Israeli flag, screaming “F— Israel” and other anti-Israel obscenities. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/VIDEO-2026-10-09-12-37-35.mp4 AntisemitismCongressWisconsin