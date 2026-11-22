1,500 Jewish teens gather at Eiffel Tower with powerful message: ‘We are here to stay’ (Photo: @_cteen/Instagram See less)

1,500 Jewish teens gather at Eiffel Tower with powerful message: ‘We are here to stay’ (Photo: @_cteen/Instagram See less)

‘We are here to stay’: 1,500 Jewish teens defy antisemitism beneath Eiffel Tower