‘We are here to stay’: 1,500 Jewish teens defy antisemitism beneath Eiffel Tower November 22, 2026 1,500 Jewish teens gather at Eiffel Tower with powerful message: ‘We are here to stay’ (Photo: @_cteen/Instagram See less)1,500 Jewish teens gather at Eiffel Tower with powerful message: ‘We are here to stay’ (Photo: @_cteen/Instagram See less)‘We are here to stay’: 1,500 Jewish teens defy antisemitism beneath Eiffel Tower Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/we-are-here-to-stay-1500-jewish-teens-defy-antisemitism-beneath-eiffel-tower/ Email Print Amid rising antisemitism across Europe, 1,500 Jewish teenagers from 30 countries gathered beneath the Eiffel Tower in Paris Saturday night, proudly declaring: “We are here to stay.” Waving national flags, the teenagers recited Shema Yisrael, prayed for Israel and Jewish communities worldwide, and danced together, concluding the largest European gathering of CTeen, Chabad’s international Jewish youth network, which connects Jewish teenagers through education, community activities, and programs strengthening Jewish identity. In a powerful tribute to Jewish resilience, Chabad announced a new youth chapter in Drancy, the Paris suburb where approximately 63,000 Jews were deported from a Nazi transit camp to extermination camps during the Holocaust. More than 80 years later, a new generation is sending a message from the heart of Europe: Jewish identity will not be silenced by antisemitism. AntisemitismChabadCTeenDiasporaEuropeFranceParis