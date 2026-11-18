Australia imposed sanctions on three Israelis and four organizations over settlement expansion and alleged abuses against Palestinians in Judea and Samaria, a day after Britain sanctioned eight Israeli construction companies.

Those targeted include settlement activist Daniella Weiss, Itamar Yehuda Levi and Eliav Libi, alongside Amana, Nachala, HaShomer Yosh and the Eyal Hari Yehuda Company.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong accused the sanctioned parties of supporting settlement expansion and settler violence, warning that such activities are “extinguishing the possibility of a two-state solution.”

The move adds to mounting diplomatic pressure on Israel, amid already strained relations with Australia over Palestinian statehood and settlement policies.