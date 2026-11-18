Iran is reportedly preparing to escalate its confrontation with the US, believing Republican losses in the midterm elections have weakened President Donald Trump’s position, according to The New York Times.

Tehran is considering intensified attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, aiming to drive up energy prices and pressure Washington into negotiations on Iranian terms.

US and Israeli intelligence have also detected discussions of possible unconventional attacks, including chemical weapons, although American officials question the credibility of those reports.

Despite the escalating threats, Western intelligence agencies believe Iran remains open to a deal involving sanctions relief and the release of frozen assets.