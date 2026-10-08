Top House Democrat uses Oct 7 anniversary to push for Palestinian statehood

In statement marking the third anniversary of the Hamas invasion of Israel, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries chastises Israel over its policies in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza, and calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

By World Israel News Staff

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries used the third anniversary of the October 7 Hamas massacre on Wednesday to call for the establishment of a Palestinian state and a dramatic overhaul of American policy toward Israel, combining his condemnation of the terrorist attack with sharp criticism of the Jewish state.

In a statement commemorating the October 7, 2023, atrocities, Jeffries acknowledged the murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of Israeli civilians and American citizens by Hamas terrorists, describing the attack as an “unthinkable massacre.”

He expressed sympathy for the families of those murdered and for former hostages still recovering from their captivity, while warning that rising antisemitism around the world underscored the continuing threats facing the Jewish people.

The New York Democrat also reaffirmed his support for Israel’s existence as a Jewish and democratic state and called for Hamas to be permanently removed from power.

However, Jeffries devoted much of his October 7 statement to advocating major changes in US policy toward the Israeli-Arab conflict, including the creation of a Palestinian state.

“American policy in the region must change dramatically,” he declared.

“We must commit to the creation of an independent Palestinian state,” Jeffries continued, arguing that Palestinian independence was necessary to secure dignity, respect and self-determination for Palestinians and end the cycle of violence.

He also called for the emergence of a new generation of Palestinian leaders and condemned “settler violence.”

Jeffries insisted that any acceptable resolution to the conflict must include Israel and a Palestinian state coexisting peacefully.

The Democratic leader also sharply criticized Israel’s military operations in Gaza, condemning civilian deaths, the destruction of infrastructure and the humanitarian devastation experienced by Palestinians.

This is not the first time Jeffries has pushed for major changes to America’s relationship with Israel.

In July, Jeffries called for a “major reset” in US-Israel relations, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of undermining prospects for peace and damaging Israel’s international standing.

At the time, he argued that the United States should reconsider its military assistance arrangements with Israel, suggesting that future security cooperation should place greater emphasis on joint technological development and defensive capabilities rather than traditional direct military aid.

Nevertheless, Jeffries opposed a congressional amendment introduced by Republican Representative Thomas Massie that would have eliminated approximately $3.3 billion in US military assistance to Israel.

That amendment was defeated, although 103 House Democrats supported it, underscoring deepening divisions within the party over American support for Israel.

Jeffries later said that Democrats would pursue a substantially different Middle East policy if they regained control of the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections.