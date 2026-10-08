WATCH: Jewish radio host blasts Mamdani over Oct. 7 post – ‘I hate your guts’ October 8, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jewish-radio-host-blasts-mamdani-over-oct-7-post-i-hate-your-guts/ Email Print Outspoken Jewish radio host Sid Rosenberg slammed anti-Israel New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s tone-deaf October 7 tribute post, noting 80% of it focused on Palestinians instead of Israelis. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/CBedkJ3j3os09sdM.mp4 anti-IsraelOct. 7th massacreSid RosenbergZohran Mamdani