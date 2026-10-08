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WATCH: Jewish radio host blasts Mamdani over Oct. 7 post – ‘I hate your guts’

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Outspoken Jewish radio host Sid Rosenberg slammed anti-Israel New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s tone-deaf October 7 tribute post, noting 80% of it focused on Palestinians instead of Israelis.

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