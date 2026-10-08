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WATCH: Mamdani booed at Oct. 7 vigil as pro-Hamas chants erupt

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Anti-Israel New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was jeered by protesters who accused him of not opposing the Jewish state enough at an “Israelis for Peace” event memorializing October 7.

 

 

 

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