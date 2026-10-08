WATCH: Mamdani booed at Oct. 7 vigil as pro-Hamas chants erupt October 8, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mamdani-booed-at-oct-7-vigil-as-pro-hamas-chants-erupt/ Email Print Anti-Israel New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was jeered by protesters who accused him of not opposing the Jewish state enough at an “Israelis for Peace” event memorializing October 7. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/VIDEO-2026-10-08-07-39-39.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/Boh3xDqZPfFOMqqu.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/1Ix3xfP5_efjxpGB.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/YyIwt__WTqsYWsAn.mp4 anti-IsraelNYCOct. 7th memorialZohran Mamdani