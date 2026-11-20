Denmark’s oldest woman, 112, exposed as former Nazi Party leader November 20, 2026 Denmark’s oldest living person, 112-year-old Kirsten Schwalbe (Screenshot/Youtube)Denmark’s oldest living person, 112-year-old Kirsten Schwalbe (Screenshot/Youtube)Denmark’s oldest woman, 112, exposed as former Nazi Party leader Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/denmarks-oldest-woman-112-exposed-as-former-nazi-party-leader/ Email Print Denmark’s oldest living person, 112-year-old Kirsten Schwalbe, held leadership positions in the country’s Nazi Party during World War II, newly uncovered archival records reveal. Schwalbe served as acting local leader of the Danish National Socialist Workers’ Party between 1943 and 1944, while also heading its women’s organization. The party embraced Hitler’s antisemitic ideology and collaborated with Nazi Germany during Denmark’s occupation. The revelations contradict Schwalbe’s earlier claims that she had little knowledge of the party or interest in politics. Her recently published biography makes no mention of her Nazi past, prompting the publisher to consider revisions. DenmarkKirsten SchwalbeNazi. HolocaustWorld War II