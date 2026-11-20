Denmark’s oldest living person, 112-year-old Kirsten Schwalbe, held leadership positions in the country’s Nazi Party during World War II, newly uncovered archival records reveal.

Schwalbe served as acting local leader of the Danish National Socialist Workers’ Party between 1943 and 1944, while also heading its women’s organization. The party embraced Hitler’s antisemitic ideology and collaborated with Nazi Germany during Denmark’s occupation.

The revelations contradict Schwalbe’s earlier claims that she had little knowledge of the party or interest in politics. Her recently published biography makes no mention of her Nazi past, prompting the publisher to consider revisions.