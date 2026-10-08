Israel assesses fighting with Iran could resume within weeks

One scenario being examined would have Israel take the lead in a joint military operation.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli defense officials assess that renewed fighting with Iran could begin within weeks, with Israel raising its military readiness for a possible Iranian attack and considering offensive action if preparations for an attack are detected, Hillel Biton Rosen reported Thursday.

The assessment emerged from a series of security discussions held Thursday as officials reviewed recent developments involving Iran and statements by US President Donald Trump.

Israel has increased its level of alertness and is preparing for several scenarios that could lead to another military confrontation in the near future.

Defense officials are preparing for the possibility that Iran could initiate an attack, requiring Israel to respond on the defensive.

At the same time, Israel is considering offensive action if it identifies concrete indications that Iran is preparing to strike.

Under that scenario, Israel could act before the planned Iranian attack is carried out in an effort to thwart the threat, according to the assessments.

Military action in cooperation with the United States is also under consideration.

One scenario being examined would have Israel take the lead in a joint military operation.

The assessments came as Trump said, “We will not attack Iran before the elections in November.”

Israel’s security preparations are also taking place as the country approaches a politically complicated period toward the end of the month.

Defense officials nevertheless assess that a significant security development could require immediate military action regardless of Israel’s domestic political timetable.

No decision to launch military action was reported. Officials continue to consider the available options while maintaining what was described as a very high level of readiness for renewed fighting.

Israel has further increased its alert and preparedness based on the latest assessments, with the defense establishment now preparing for the possibility that another round of fighting with Iran could begin earlier than previously expected.