Sydney Sweeney meets with rabbis amid rumors of planned conversion

Sydney Sweeney arrives to the HBO 'Sharp Objects' Premiere on June 26, 2018 in Hollywood, CA. (Shutterstock)

Sydney Sweeney reportedly meets with Rabbis as romance with Scooter Braun turns toward marriage, children, and possible conversion to Judaism.

By World Israel News Staff

Actress Sydney Sweeney has reportedly begun meeting with rabbis as she considers converting to Judaism, according to a report published on Monday, with her increasingly serious relationship with Jewish music executive Scooter Braun now expanding into discussions about marriage and having children together.

Sweeney, 29, has already met with two rabbis as she explores the possibility of conversion, according to a report by Page Six, which cited people familiar with the couple’s plans.

“The couple is discussing having their own family and Scooter feels strongly on the subject,” one source said.

The development comes after Sweeney was spotted attending Rosh Hashanah services with Braun at Temple Sholom in Greenwich, Connecticut, last month — a synagogue with personal significance for Braun, who grew up in the area.

A witness who saw the couple at the service said simply: “They sat in the back.”

Their synagogue appearance initially fueled speculation that Sweeney might be considering converting. The latest report indicates the matter has progressed beyond casual discussion, with the actress now seeking guidance directly from rabbis.

Neither Sweeney nor Braun has publicly confirmed that she has formally begun a conversion process, and representatives for the pair did not comment on the latest report.

Jewish conversion typically involves sustained religious study, participation in Jewish communal life and supervision by a rabbi, with the precise requirements and duration differing significantly among Orthodox, Conservative and Reform communities.

The reported religious discussions come as Sweeney and Braun appear to be increasingly intertwining their personal lives.

Braun, 45, is reportedly contemplating proposing to the “Euphoria” star within the next six months.

“He is trying very hard to marry her,” a source said in September. “He is following her and chartering private planes. He’s going to stay focused on her until she marries him.”

Another person close to the couple said Braun views Sweeney as “the modern Marilyn Monroe” — a comparison that takes on an additional dimension in light of Sweeney’s reported interest in Judaism.

Monroe converted to Reform Judaism in 1956 shortly before marrying Jewish playwright Arthur Miller. She continued to identify with Judaism even after their marriage ended.

Braun and Sweeney’s relationship has moved rapidly since the two first became close after attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding festivities in Venice in June 2025.

Initially described as casual, the romance has since become markedly more serious.

“They’re very serious,” a source close to the couple recently said, revealing that Sweeney has begun spending significant time with Braun’s children.

“Sydney’s spending time with his kids and that’s a big deal. Scooter’s very careful about who he brings around them.”

Braun shares three children — sons Jagger and Levi and daughter Hart — with his former wife, Yael Cohen. The couple separated in 2021 and finalized their divorce the following year.

Sweeney was previously engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino, with their lengthy relationship ending in early 2025.

Friends initially said the actress was not seeking another serious romance immediately after the breakup, but her connection with Braun developed from friendship into a committed relationship.

The couple has since traveled extensively together, made increasingly public appearances and shared affectionate messages about one another online.

Sweeney offered a rare public glimpse into her feelings about Braun on his birthday in June.

“Happiest of birthdays to the man with the biggest heart I know,” she wrote.

In another message, she said: “Thank you for all the living room dances and making me smile again. A good man is rare. A man like you is once in a lifetime.”

Braun became even more explicit about the relationship in a lengthy tribute marking Sweeney’s 29th birthday on September 12.

“Happy birthday to the woman who is the exception to every rule,” he wrote.

He described Sweeney as “the person who surprised me and showed me how life with true partnership can be lived.”

“You make me smile harder, laugh louder, adventure more, and dream bigger,” Braun continued. “You’ve made the ordinary feel exciting and the future feel like something I can’t wait to get to.”

He ended the message: “Happy birthday Syd. Many more celebrations ahead. I love you.”

The couple’s recent activities have increasingly matched that talk of a shared future.

They returned to Venice together this summer, vacationed in Australia and New Zealand and recently traveled with friends to Lake Powell in Utah, where Sweeney publicly referred to Braun as “my man.”

Sweeney has also begun appearing alongside Braun in settings connected more directly to his Jewish identity.

Her September visit to Temple Sholom was independently reported by local Connecticut media, confirming that the pair attended Rosh Hashanah services together.

Braun was raised Jewish and has frequently spoken publicly about the importance of his Jewish identity. He has become particularly outspoken about antisemitism and Israel since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 massacre.

Earlier this year, Sweeney and Braun also met former Israeli hostages Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or in Los Angeles, with Sweeney photographed embracing the couple.