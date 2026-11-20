Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly been followed by a documentary film crew for months, with the production expected to air on American streaming platform Paramount+, according to officials in his office.

“They’re making a film about me,” Netanyahu reportedly told a surprised associate, explaining the presence of cameras during a meeting.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Netanyahu is not being paid and that filming has not included classified discussions. No release date has been announced, and sources say the documentary could take years to reach audiences.

Paramount+, controlled by David Ellison, is part of a media group with family ties to Larry Ellison, a billionaire known for his close relationships with Netanyahu and President Donald Trump.