450 German schools hit by bomb threats as security scares spread across Europe

German special police forces during an anti-terror training in Mainz, Germany. (AP/Boris Roessler)

Around 450 schools across Germany received emailed bomb threats Monday morning, while schools in Denmark were also targeted in a growing wave of security scares across Europe.

German police said there was no evidence of an immediate danger, suggesting the threats were intended to spread fear. Danish authorities are investigating similar emails.

The incidents follow school evacuations in Spain and Italy, amid a broader wave of hoaxes and cyberattacks disrupting European infrastructure.

Some European officials suspect Russia may be behind the wider campaign of disruption, potentially targeting countries supporting Ukraine. Moscow denies the allegations.