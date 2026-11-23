Historic visit: Bolivia returns to Israel after two decades as diplomatic ties strengthen

President Isaac Herzog welcomes first Bolivian parliamentary delegation to Israel in over 20 years (Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO)

President Isaac Herzog welcomes first Bolivian parliamentary delegation to Israel in over 20 years (Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO)

A high-level Bolivian parliamentary delegation visited Israel for the first time in more than 20 years, meeting President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem on Sunday as the two countries rebuild diplomatic relations.

The visit follows the restoration of diplomatic ties in December 2025, ending years of strained relations. Led by Bolivia’s Senate and Chamber of Deputies presidents, the delegation discussed expanding cooperation in security, agriculture, healthcare, science and technology.

Herzog invited Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz to visit Israel, describing Bolivia as a “true partner” and emphasizing Israel’s pursuit of peace alongside its fight against terrorism.

The historic meeting marks another step in Israel’s renewed diplomatic engagement with Latin America, opening opportunities for closer political, economic, and technological cooperation.