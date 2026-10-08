UAE abruptly cancels Israeli rescue flights, stranding passengers

More than 7,400 Israelis have returned home from the UAE since the Flydubai attempted terror attack.

By World Israel News Staff

Rescue flights intended to repatriate stranded Israelis from the United Arab Emirates to Israel were canceled at the last minute on Wednesday, after Emirati authorities abruptly revoked landing permits for Israeli airlines Arkia and El Al.

Thousands of Israelis have been stranded in the UAE following an attempted terror attack involving a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The pilot attempted to intentionally crash the aircraft, an attack that could have killed some 180 passengers and crew members aboard the plane, the vast majority of them Israeli.

A major disaster was averted after the pilot, Indian national Captain Smit Machchhar, and Israeli passengers fought back against the co-pilot, identified as Omani national Hammam al-Hammami.

The aircraft ultimately made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia rather than crashing, preventing what could have been a mass-casualty event. However, the incident has since caused major disruptions for Israeli passengers seeking to return home.

In the week since the attempted attack, Israeli authorities have banned Flydubai aircraft from landing in Israel, citing the incident as well as what they described as inadequate security measures by the airline.

The UAE’s decision to prevent Israeli carriers from landing in the country may represent a reciprocal measure, although it remains unclear why Emirati authorities revoked the airlines’ permits.

On Wednesday, flights that had been scheduled to repatriate stranded Israelis were abruptly canceled after the Emirati authorities prevented El Al and Arkia from landing in the country.

“Arkia has engaged with all relevant parties to regain authorization and operate the flights,” the airline said in a media release. “Unfortunately, these efforts have so far been unsuccessful, and we are therefore forced to cancel the flights.”

The cancellations have further complicated efforts to bring thousands of Israelis home, leaving Etihad Airways as the primary airline currently operating flights between the UAE and Israel.

Etihad is now operating eight flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, providing a crucial route for Israelis seeking to return to the country amid the ongoing restrictions on Israeli carriers.

Before Israeli airlines were barred from landing in the UAE, Israeli carriers had operated emergency flights to help evacuate stranded passengers. Commercial flights operated by Etihad have also contributed to the repatriation effort.

At least 7,415 passengers have returned to Israel from the UAE through emergency flights operated by Israeli carriers before the landing ban took effect, as well as commercial Etihad flights.