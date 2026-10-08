Why the UK close its eastern Jerusalem ‘Palestinian’ consulate?

Israel threatened to close the UK mission unless Britain revoked sanctions targeting Judea and Samaria.

By World Israel News Staff

British authorities appeared to be complying with a deadline set by the Israeli government regarding the forced closure of the UK’s consulate in eastern Jerusalem, which effectively serves as Britain’s diplomatic mission to the Palestinians.

The move follows a fiery diplomatic dispute between Jerusalem and London over British sanctions targeting Judea and Samaria, including restrictions on goods manufactured in the region.

After the UK announced the sanctions, Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued a strongly worded condemnation and warned that Britain’s eastern Jerusalem consulate would no longer be permitted to operate if the sanctions were not revoked within 30 days.

According to a Reuters report, workers were seen removing a sign reading “British Consulate General” from the building on Thursday morning, along with another informational sign identifying the consular department.

The British flag, however, was still flying above the building, Reuters reported.

The UK consulate did not respond to a Reuters request for clarification regarding the status of the mission.

The consulate serves as Britain’s de facto diplomatic mission to the Palestinians. It handles consular requests from residents of Gaza, as well as Arabs living in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria.

The mission also serves as the British mission for dealing with Palestinian diplomats based in Jerusalem.

Israel has stressed that the decision to close the consulate would be a retaliatory measure in response to the British sanctions on Judea and Samaria.

London, meanwhile, had expressed a strong interest in keeping the consulate open and had sent senior diplomats to Jerusalem in an effort to negotiate with their Israeli counterparts. Those efforts do not appear to have succeeded.

Notably, the UK’s official embassy is located in Tel Aviv, and is continuing to provide full services to British citizens in Israel.