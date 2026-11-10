Hollywood actress says she dreams of moving to Israel

“Legally Blonde” and “Cruel Intentions” actress Selma Blair reveals her lifelong dream of moving to Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

American actress Selma Blair revealed Monday that she has dreamed of immigrating to Israel since childhood, expressing hope that she will one day settle in the Jewish state and bring her late mother’s remains there for burial.

Speaking before hundreds of attendees at the Jewish Federations of North America’s annual General Assembly in Washington, DC, the 54-year-old actress discussed her Jewish identity, her attachment to Israel and the professional and personal consequences she says she has suffered for speaking out following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.

“My dream is to make aliyah to Israel,” Blair told the audience, adding that she had hoped to make the move since she was a little girl.

She explained that her mother had shared the same aspiration, having dreamed of immigrating to Israel after retirement.

“I hope to bring her remains to be buried in Israel,” Blair said.

The actress, best known for her roles in Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde and Hellboy, described her longstanding connection to Judaism and Israel, recalling that she attended Hillel Day School while growing up in the Detroit area and learned to read Hebrew before English.

Blair said she had never questioned her Jewish faith, although she had struggled since childhood with the hostility she witnessed toward Jews. She also expressed regret that she had not provided her son with a Jewish day school education.

Her remarks came amid an increasingly public embrace of her Jewish identity following the October 7 massacre and the subsequent wave of anti-Israel protests and antisemitic incidents.

Blair told the gathering that she was deeply shaken by the Hamas attack and by the hostility toward Jews that followed, particularly on American college campuses.

She also recounted the backlash she experienced after posting a controversial Instagram comment in February 2024 criticizing two members of Congress who opposed legislation aimed at preventing participants in the October 7 attack from entering the United States.

In the comment, Blair made controversial statements about Islam that drew accusations of Islamophobia. She subsequently apologized.

Despite her apology, Blair said the controversy effectively destroyed her professional relationships in Hollywood.

According to the actress, she lost her agent, manager, publicists, social media representatives and numerous friends in the entertainment industry.

Speaking at an Anti-Defamation League event in New York on October 1, Blair had similarly described the collapse of her professional relationships and the emotional toll it took on her family.

“Two years ago I learned what erased feels like,” she said.

Blair told Monday’s gathering that she believed her outspoken attachment to Israel and Jewish identity had contributed to her isolation within Hollywood. She described the entertainment industry’s atmosphere as deeply hostile and said the experience had also affected her teenage son.

Nevertheless, she said that a small number of friends had continued supporting her privately and that the Jewish community had provided a place where she could speak freely without fearing rejection.

Blair is also developing a documentary titled Hineni, Hebrew for “Here I Am,” examining antisemitism, Jewish identity and attitudes toward Israel.

The project will include filming in Israel and interviews with people holding opposing views, an approach Blair said she hopes will encourage meaningful dialogue rather than deepen divisions.

At the October ADL gathering, Blair reaffirmed her attachment to the Jewish state.

“I feel Israel in my whole being,” she declared.

The actress, who revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018 and has publicly documented her treatment and recovery, said her religious faith has provided comfort through years of professional and personal challenges.

She explained that during particularly difficult moments, she repeatedly recites the Shema Yisrael prayer and turns to God and the people of Israel for strength.

Blair also acknowledged the support she had received from the Jewish community despite the controversies surrounding her.

Addressing the audience in Washington, she said she was “so honored to show up for this community and so grateful that you would still have me.”