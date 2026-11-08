First-ever Noahide summit in Jerusalem unites non-Jewish followers of Torah from around world

Delegates to the First International Noahide Congress in Jerusalem.(Dudkevitch/TPS-IL)

Non-Jews from six continents gathered in Jerusalem for a historic summit to unite Noahide communities worldwide.

By World Israel News Staff

Nearly 100 delegates and community leaders from approximately 20 countries gathered in Jerusalem last week for the first International Noahide Congress, establishing institutions intended to unite non-Jews who follow the Torah’s universal commandments.

The November 2–6 gathering, held at the Seven Arches Hotel on the Mount of Olives, marked a major organizational milestone for Noahide communities that have developed across the world, often with little contact with one another.

Organized by the Jerusalem-based Noahide World Center, also known as Brit Olam, the congress ratified a founding charter, established an international rabbinical court and formalized a common educational curriculum.

The objective is to create a coordinated international network with Jerusalem serving as its spiritual center.

A new international rabbinical court

One of the congress’s most significant developments was the establishment of an international Beit Din, or rabbinical court, headed by Rabbi Oury Cherki, president of the Noahide World Center.

Unlike a government court, the institution has no legal enforcement powers. Its purpose is to provide voluntary religious guidance to Noahides seeking answers about their obligations under Jewish law.

The court is intended to address questions from communities worldwide, including how the Seven Laws apply to modern life and religious practice.

The congress also laid the groundwork for regional councils and shared educational materials designed to bring greater consistency to Noahide communities.

Although the founding institutions have been formally announced, their long-term operations and international reach remain to be developed.

The initiative represents an effort to transform a decentralized network of followers into an organized international community with recognized religious leadership.

Who are the Noahides?

According to Jewish tradition, the Seven Laws of Noah are commandments binding on all humanity, regardless of nationality or religious background.

They prohibit idolatry, blasphemy, murder, theft, sexual immorality and eating flesh taken from a living animal, while requiring the establishment of courts of justice.

Noahides accept these principles without converting to Judaism or assuming the full obligations of Jewish religious law.

The movement has attracted people from various religious backgrounds, including former Christians who became interested in Jewish teachings but did not convert.

Brit Olam says its online educational programs reach approximately 10,000 people weekly, although the total number of Noahides worldwide has not been independently established.

From atheism to the Torah

Among the participants was Francisco Gil-White, a Spanish-born anthropologist living in Israel who was raised Catholic before becoming an atheist.

While researching Israel, Gil-White became convinced of the Jewish people’s unique relationship with God, eventually discovering that Jewish tradition recognized a religious path for non-Jews.

He told The Times of Israel that he had embraced his beliefs independently but had never belonged to an organized Noahide community.

“We need institutions and community, and we’re discussing how to do that in an organized way,” he said.

Gil-White emphasized that Noahides do not become Jews but retain their own cultural identities while developing a religious connection to the Torah and the Jewish people.

His experience illustrates one of the challenges the congress sought to address: connecting individuals who share similar beliefs but lack established communal institutions.

Jerusalem at the center of the movement

Rabbi Cherki has spent years developing religious and educational materials for Noahides, including prayer books and guides explaining how the Seven Laws apply to everyday life.

The congress included religious lectures, organizational workshops and visits to biblical sites, including Shiloh in Samaria, where the Tabernacle once stood.

Delegates also attended a reception at Israel’s President’s Residence.

According to The Times of Israel, approximately 50 self-identified Noahides attended the gathering, while TPS-IL reported nearly 100 participants when rabbis, organizers and community leaders were included.

Some participants made voluntary religious declarations before a rabbinical court, while others signed a joint statement affirming their commitment to the biblical covenant and Jerusalem’s spiritual significance.

Organizers have linked the initiative to the biblical prophecy in Zechariah describing a future in which nations join themselves to the God of Israel.

Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen, a Brit Olam official, told TPS-IL that the initiative also reflects a broader question about Israel’s role in the world following the restoration of Jewish sovereignty.

He argued that Israel has an opportunity to develop a universal vision rooted in Jewish teachings rather than merely responding to external threats.

What began as scattered communities of non-Jews studying the Torah has now taken a significant step toward becoming a coordinated international religious movement—with Jerusalem at its center.